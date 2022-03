Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

SUKHEKE (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed when a speeding car turned turtle in Sukheke on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a car on its way to Lahore from Islamabad overturned at the Motorway M2 in Sukheke when its tyre burst due to over speeding, killing three persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources said that identity of the deceased is not yet known.