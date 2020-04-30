One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,472 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,445,815 people were screened for the virus till March 30 (Wednesday) out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are six active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,088 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 0.56 percent in the province.

