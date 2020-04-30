In Punjab, consultations have been held on governance and liaison with the members of the Assembly.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid the ongoing political situation in the country, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar’s resignation is likely to be accepted today (Thursday).

The Punjab Chief Minister’s resignation has been received by the Governor House and is likely to be accepted on Thursday.

Today, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inform the Assembly Secretariat about the resignation’s approval.

Following the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Buzdar, the Assembly Secretariat will take steps to elect a new Chief Minister of Punjab.

After the approval of the resignation, the schedule for convening the assembly and election will be issued.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Bani Gala.

In the meeting Mr. Elahi was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister which he accepted.

On the other hand, in view of the challenge of forming a government in Punjab, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took up the maneuvering front as soon as he reached Lahore.

Also an important consultative meeting of senior provincial ministers of Punjab government was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The attendees in the meeting included Provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Zaheer-Ud-Din, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Sibtain Khan, Murad Raas and Member Assembly Waseem Khan Badozai.

