Asad advises PM to call fresh polls to let opposition know people stand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Sunday that the people of Pakistan are with Prime Minister Imran Khan and proposed him to give a call for fresh elections to let the opposition know with whom people stand.

Addressing the rally in Islamabad, he said that the rulers with illicit wealth could not raise their eyes and speak, while Imran Khan fought the case of Islam in the United Nations with courage.

Asad Umar said Imran Khan is fighting the war of Pakistan, where people of the country can take their decisions independently.

He said we want good relations with everyone and can be partner in peace, but we are not ready for becoming slaves. He said Imran Khan has successfully raised Ummah s voice against the Islamophobia.

The minister went on to say that Fazlur Rehman says that Biden is the leader of the world, listen Fazlur Rehman, Biden is your leader, not ours.