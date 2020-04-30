PM directs federal agencies to keep eye on activities at Sindh House

Government will not let horse trading prevail in Sindh House, says PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday presided over a session in which details regarding the horse trading of the assembly members came under discussion.

The prime minister directed federal agencies to keep an eye on activities being performed at Sindh House. During the session, the participants were briefed about the presence of Sindh police personnel in Sindh House. It was also decided during the session that the government will not let horse trading prevail in at the house.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the legal aspects in order to initiate legal action against horse trading.

The participants said that nation is supporting government and no-confidence motion will be defeated. The legal team gave briefing regarding summoning of National Assembly session and was mutually decided that the session will be held on March 21.