Shehbaz Sharif floats idea of national govt for next 5 years

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he does not want to shake hands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PML-N president said that Imran Khan is not ready to shake hand and sit with the opposition and use abusive language and the opposition also do not need to talk to him.

Pakistan was economically devastated by raising slogan of change, he said.

The opposition leader said that even diplomatically, Pakistan has been isolated and the ties with the US remained turbulent. “What was the need of saying absolutely not when the US didn’t even ask for bases,” he questioned.

“All records of robbery in Pakistan have been broken,” he said.

He also talked about forming a national government in which PTI has no participation. "The national government minus PTI should be formed for the next five years,” he said.

Shehbaz said, “I was accused of corruption in agreements with China but no evidence was given, adding that billions of rupees were robbed in sugar and medicines scams.” He said PTI leader Aamir Kayani made billions through corruption in medicines, while the feasibility into Ravi River project was finalized in PML-N government.