FM urges world to take notice of airspace violation by India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has urged the international community to take notice of the recent violation of Pakistani airspace by an Indian origin super-sonic flying object.

In a statement, he said the Indian act put at stake the lives of innocent civilians and civil aviation authorities should take note of it. He pointed out that the aircrafts of Saudi Airline and Qatar Airline as well as domestic flights of Pakistan could become target of the flying object.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have decided to invite the envoys of five countries at the foreign office and inform them about the whole situation.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will decide its future strategy after the Indian explanation on the matter. He also said Pakistan does not want aggression rather wants cordial relations with all its neighbors including India. He further said Pakistan is capable of defending itself.

He recalled that India resorted to aggression against Pakistan on 26th February in 2019, regretting international community’s silence on it out of expediency.

The Foreign Minister said we have also presented before the world through a dossier about the Indian involvement in the acts of terrorism in Pakistan. We exposed the true face of India before the world.