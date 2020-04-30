Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a bid to dethrone Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat today (Tuesday).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar said the motion, which calls for the requisition of a National Assembly session, had signatures of more than 100 lawmakers. According to NA rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required.

In order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. After the filing of the motion, the NA speaker has between three to seven days to summon a session of the NA to conduct voting.

Opposition lawmakers barred from leaving country

PML-N, PPP and JUI-F have barred their respective lawmakers to remain in country as opposition has tabled the no-trust motion.

I m personally approaching people, no-confidence motion will be successful: Asif Ali Zardari

Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said, "I’m personally approaching people and the no-confidence motion will be successful."

Opposition claims support of 38 govt members

PML-N had claimed that 38 government members would support the no-confidence motion against PM.

The list of 38 government members of the assembly was sent to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N has also assured 10 parliamentarians of giving party tickets in the next elections.

Allies are with us, opposition should fulfill its desire of no-trust move: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that all allies are with us and opposition should fulfill its desire of no-confidence motion.

The prime minister said that the members should have confidence in the members regarding no-confidence motion, adding that everything is fine. He said homework on the motion is complete and our number game is complete.