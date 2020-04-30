Bilawal used government funds for rally in Badin: Shah Mehmood

BADIN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used government funds for his rally in Badin.

The Foreign Minister, while talking to the media said that the opposition parties hold grudges against each other. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are not loyal to each other either, he added.

The PTI leader also recalled that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that all the parties will become allies against him, which has proven to be right as all the parties have become one.

The Minister further said that the youth is now dishearten by the PPP regime and is worried about the future of Sindh. The people of Sindh are in search for a better leader which makes it quite clear who they want for the next elections, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PTI had to face a deficit of 20 billion dollars as soon as we came in power, to save the country from going bankrupt, our leadership was forced to take loans from our ally countries.

The PTI leader also said that during the pandemic, the world faced downfall in growth rate whereas Pakistan’s economy, under the leadership of Imran Khan, observed growth. In the past three years, we observed record growth in agricultural sector whereas the sales of the auto industry increased.