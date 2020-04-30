Murad Ali Shah said that Bilawal Bhutto is conducting long march against inflation and unemployment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is conducting the long march against inflation and unemployment caused by this corrupt and incompetent government.

While talking to the media persons, Murad Ali Shah said that PPP has launched its long march because it is high time to get rid of this incompetent government and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will awaken the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from its deep sleep. He also said that the long march will reach the federal capital on March 8.

He further said that the federation is depriving the provinces of their rights.

The PPP leader, while criticizing the PTI government, said that they should focus on the citizens of the country instead of foul mouthing the opposition.

CM Sindh also said that we will send this government packing through constitutional process.

Talking about PTI’s Sindh march, he said that PTI leaders seem like they have come to Sindh on a “picnic” as their rallies contain empty chairs.

PPP leader also claimed that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in his address will once again repeat his previous speeches and say that he will not spare anyone.