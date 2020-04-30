Maryam Nawaz asked is there anyone listening to entreaties of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday questioned the government that is there anyone listening to the entreaties of hundreds of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine waiting to be evacuated.

While taking to her Twitter handle, she posted these remarks after a video went viral on various social media platforms in which Pakistani students were seen stranded in an underground train station, requesting for safe evacuation.

On the other hand, Pakistan s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.