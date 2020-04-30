LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has invited Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) at dinner today in Bilawal House Lahore.

According to details, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema will meet the former president and discuss the political situation of the country.

It merits mention here that Asif Ali Zadrari had asked the Chaudhry brothers for support in the no-confidence motion against the government on which the Chaudhry brothers held a high level party meeting over the issue.

The meeting allowed former Punjab Chief Minister to make the final decision in this regard.