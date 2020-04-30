Pakistan reports 1,232 coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 43 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,503,873. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,096 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,232 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,471 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,045 in Sindh 6,226 in KP, 1,007 in Islamabad, 784 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 565,319 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 499,768 in Punjab, 215,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,988 in Islamabad, 42,754 in Azad Kashmir, 35,294 in Balochistan and 11,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,216,305 coronavirus tests and 41,744 in the last 24 hours. 1,409,515 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,230 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.95 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.