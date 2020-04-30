Opposition confused over no-trust motion: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that opposition parties were confused over their no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were announcing dates for long marches and no-confidence move.

Farrukh said that the PML-N leaders were submitting applications before courts to postpone their corruption cases as they could not provide evidence of dubious accounts of billions of rupees. He said that a huge amount was found in the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif.

Criticizing the PPP, he said the PPP leaders had failed in resolving governance issues of Sindh. He said that both PPP and PML-N are playing on media and wasting time of the nation. He made it clear that PTI is determined to eradicate corruption from the society and for this, the corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, should go jail.

He said the PPP and PML-N had made massive corruption in the pastand added that PTI government would continue accountability process without discrimination. The corrupt leaders would face imprisonment due to money laundering cases, and Pakistan s number in corruption index would definitely move down, he stated.

