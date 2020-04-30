Rain in Lahore, other parts of country turns weather cold

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain with cool breeze in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas and other parts of the country on Tuesday turned the weather cold while Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain was also reported in different other cities of country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Ferozewala and several other cities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm (snow over hills) in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next 24 hours. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. However, heavy falls are likely at few places in North East Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

