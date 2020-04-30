AG briefs PM Imran on legal aspects of PECA Amendment Ordinance

Khalid Javed said that the PECA Amendment Ordinance would not be implemented in its current form.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and briefed him on the legal aspects of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance, Dunya News reported.

Khalid Javed said that the PECA Amendment Ordinance would not be implemented in its current form. He said that the government had no intention of curbing the freedom of expression.

He said that the PECA ordinance would not come into force until legal protections were provided under Article 19.

Attorney General further said that he would give a policy statement before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday regarding the PECA Amendment Ordinance.

