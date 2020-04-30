Opposition yearning for power, not masses: CM Buzdar

Opposition do not want the country to move forward under the leadership of PM Imran: Usman

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition is yearning for power and not for the people but they have faced failure on every front.

Punjab Chief Minister, in his statement, said that during the last three and a half years the opposition has been pursuing a policy of anarchy and they do not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After claims of resignations from assemblies now they are making tall claims about no-confidence motion but the opposition does not have required numbers.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition’s dream of no-confidence motion will not come true and the journey of development will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.