IHC stops arrests under section 20 of PECA Act

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has stopped the authorities from carrying out arrests under the section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill 2022.



While conducting hearing on petition filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the ordinance, the court remarked that the director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be responsible if detentions will be made under the section 20.

The IHC further strictly ordered to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier, PFUJ challenged the act in IHC and stated that the Constitution allows everyone to speak freely.

Media is being closed in the tenure of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unannounced restrictions were imposed on the journalists, the plea stated.

