IHC disposes of petitions seeking disqualification of Fawad Ch, Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has disposed of the petitions seeking disqualification of federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah remarked that the political parties should better resolve their issues outside the court. How can a judge disqualify any representative who has been elected through the votes of over two lakhs people, he expressed.

Earlier, IHC had conducted hearing on filed petitions seeking disqualification of Fawad Chaudhry and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that even if the petition gets accepted, it can be nullified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

He further asked, “Why should this court conduct hearing upon these petitions.”

Politicians should avoid fighting their political battles in court, said Athar Minallah.

