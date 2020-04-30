Opposition will topple through no-trust motion: Fazlur Rehman

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that the opposition will send the government packing through no-confidence motion.

Addressing a rally in Layyah on Tuesday, he said that the government’s the constitution’s basic structure has four elements and Islam is part of the basic structure of the constitution, while the second element is democracy, which means that dictatorship cannot come in Pakistan.

The PDM chairman said that no dictator can seize power in Pakistan, adding that the third element of the constitution is the federal system of the country, while the fourth element is the parliamentary style of government.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that the children of the province have a right to the resources of Punjab.

“Parliamentary style of government means no presidential system will work and Presidential system is a symbol of dictatorship,” he said adding that Ayub Khan sold our three rivers to India and in Zia-ul-Haq s system, Siachin was handed over to India.

Today, he said the presidential system is again being discussed and such proposals seem to be a conspiracy to divide Pakistan once again.