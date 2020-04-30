The scrutiny committee was inactive due to the retirement of one member: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to activate scrutiny committee regarding Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as early as possible.

Talking to media outside ECP here, he said that the scrutiny committee was inactive due to the retirement of one member.

He said that PML-N’s Rs640 million and and PPP’s Rs350 million could not be accounted for. He said that 9 secret accounts of PML-N and 12 secret accounts of PPP have been discovered.

He said that PTI leadership was regularly appearing before the Election Commission of Pakistan and pleading that accounts of all political parties should be examined.

Taking a jibe on the opposition he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar should give an account of their respective parties’ accounts details.

“Those who made party limited a company in UK and made payments Marg Siegel should file theirs replies”, he said.

The minister said that the habit creating hurdles in way of law would have to be abandoned.

“On the one hand there is 22 years of struggle and on the other hand there is corruption”, he maintained.

Those who called each other as “selected” and claimed of dragging one another on streets have joined hands to cover up their loot and plunder.

Imran Khan, he said has come up with the biggest health reform programme in the history of Pakistan.

He said that Health Card facility would be extended to 3.2 million families of Faisalabad division today.