PM launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card Program for Faisalabad Division

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has launched Naya Pakistan National Health Card Program for Faisalabad Division.



According to details, the Health Card scheme is a revolutionary program of the government under which each household can get medical treatment worth one million rupees from public and private hospitals.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been scheduled to hold meetings with the elected representatives of national and provincial assemblies from Gujranwala Division and representatives of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.