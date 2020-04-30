ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the opposition was in hot water after the Prime Minister successful visit’s to China adding that they could not get required numbers for no-confidence against the government.

Talking to media persons, the minister said the opposition could not bring no-confidence motion against the government in last three and half years despite tall claims. The opposition could not defeat the government and the establishment was completely neutral and stood with the elected government, he said.

The minister said, next 50 days were very important in the politics but Imran Khan would emerge more powerful and victorious. The PM was going to Russia on an important visit after 22 years, he added. He said Iranian Interior Minister was also coming on February 14 while Australian cricket team would also visit Pakistan after long team for a series.

Regarding the opposition long march, he said that he was not sure about the opposition’s long march on 23rd of the next month as PPP, PML-N and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have different politics. The opposition has kept eyes on the government allies, he added.

He said our allied parties fully supported the government on recently passed finance bill in National Assembly.