FM urges Indian Muslims to stand up for protection of their fundamental rights

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Indian Muslims to stand up for the protection of their fundamental rights.



In a statement on Wednesday, he said the persecution campaign will not stop if the Muslims remained silent.



The foreign minister strongly condemned the banning of Hijab at educational institutions in Karnataka state.



He said the flag bearers of human rights should take notice of it and speak for the rights of Muslim girl students who are being deprived of their fundamental right of education.



Voicing concerns over the maltreatment of minorities in India, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and it will discuss the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah including Palestine and Kashmir disputes as well as Islamophobia.