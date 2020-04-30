PM Imran to visit Quetta, Naushki tomorrow: sources

Prime Minister will hold meetings with Chief Minister and Governor of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Quetta and Naushki tomorrow, sources said on Monday.

Sources said that Prime Minister will hold meetings with Chief Minister and Governor of Balochistan. The premier will also be briefed about security situation as well as development projects in the province.

It merits mention that Pakistan Army said on Saturday that a total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations and Security forces have completed the clearance operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked security forces camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on 2nd Feb, and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed while four security personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing the attack.

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area. Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.