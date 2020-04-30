Many members of PML-N and PPP will leave their parties, predicts Ch Fawad

Before 2023, many members of the PMl-N and PPP will leave their parties after raising their voices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that before 2023, many members of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will leave their parties after raising their voices against their dictatorial mindset.

The minister took on his Twitter handle and said that the one sided decisions of the Sharif family have caused PML-N to lose an experienced politician like Chaudhry Nisar.

The PTI leader further said that the reservations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were just the beginning.

