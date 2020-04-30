ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disqualified Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur over violation of code of conduct in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government polls.

According to details, the commission has declared Umar Amin Gandapur as ineligible for the post of Dera city’s mayor slot and barred him from continuing election campaign in the area.

On the other hand, ECP has also lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur on visiting Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, ECP had served a notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman over violation of election code of conduct in KP LG polls.

It is to be mentioned here that Peshawar High Court (PHC) had postponed second phase of local bodies election in KP that was scheduled to be held on March 27.

During the hearing at Abbottabad registry, the court remarked that people face problems in casting their votes due to heavy snowfall. The district government should re-arrange the date for local bodies election after Ramazan, the judge directed.

