NAB unaware of amendment ordinance despite passage of four months: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accountability courts are unaware of amendment ordinance despite passage of four years.



Talking to media, the PML-N leader criticized the so-called justice in the country, asking whether the anti-graft watchdog was established only for housing schemes. The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leaders have mortgaged State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) before International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that IMF will now directly dictate SBP.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, " The opposition is united in the parliament while the talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are ongoing."

Addressing the ceremony in Hyderabad, the senior PML-N leader said that no project during the past three years has been completed under CPEC.

He said that PML-N has established law and order, there was a chaos in the country.

Abbasi said that the motorway was a plan to connect the provinces. The government will give the answer as to why the CPEC project was not started, he asserted.