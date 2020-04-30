Asif Zardari to meet PML-Q leadership today

PPP co-chairman will inquire after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has contacted leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former President Asif Ali Zardari will hold a meeting with Chaudhry brothers today.

According to details, the meeting will be attended by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Chaudhry Salik.

PPP co-chairman will inquire after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as well as discuss country’s political situation.