Pakistan, China will hold meeting to discuss Afghan situation during March: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan and China have agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at the end of March.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and National Security Adviser were also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister said Afghanistan will also be invited for the meeting in China. He said China acknowledges Pakistan s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.He said another meeting will be held on Afghanistan comprising of all its neighbor countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang matters pertaining to economy, investment and China Pakistan Economic Corridor were discussed.

He said Prime Minister also held meetings with public and private companies of China.

The Foreign Minister said during meetings Pakistan and China expressed their concerns about plight of minorities in India.

He said four member contingent of Pakistani athletes was welcomed warmly.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said government will bring a complete framework to introduce winter sports in the country.

He regretted that Pakistan despite having beautiful landscape of Northern areas is far behind in winter Olympics.

Commenting on recent political developments, he said meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N s leadership was to protect their own vested interests. He said opposition parties had already announced several long marches but it has always failed.

FM Qureshi thanks Chinese counterpart for China s firm support to Pakistan

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

The Foreign Minister congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and conveyed his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

It was agreed to maintain closer coordination to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.