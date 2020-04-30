Asif Zardari said the world wants to break Pakistan but we will fight to save our motherland.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that his party will contest elections against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in every constituency.

Talking to media in Lahore on Monday, he said that the PPP had given a very good result in NA-133 and there is no place in the whole of Pakistan where there is no PPP flag.

“The PPP has rendered unflinching sacrifices for the democracy in the country,” he said and added we belong to this earth, we will live here and we will die here.

The former president said that our own weaknesses stand in the way of Punjab, adding that we had hoped to obtain 50,000 votes in NA-133 by-election.

Asif Zardari went on to say that the world wants to break Pakistan but we will fight to save our motherland.