ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sri Lankan High Commissioner on Monday said that Sialkot incident is very tragic but will not affect relations between both countries.

According to details, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders visited the Sri Lankan embassy and expressed their grief over the senseless killing of a Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot. The PTI delegation expressed its condolences to the Lankan authorities.

On the other hand, the body of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, has flown to his home country.

The body was shifted to the airport for departure in an ambulance. Higher officials of the Punjab government were also present at the airport.

Meanwhile, 13 prime suspects involved in killing Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy have been produced before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Monday).

During the proceedings, the court has approved 15-day physical remand of the suspects on the appeal of police officers.

The security personnel have launched a series of raids and so far arrested 131 suspects including 26 prime suspects.