LAHORE (Dunya News) - The body of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, has flown to his home country.

According to details, the body was has been shifted to the airport for departure in an ambulance. Higher officials of the Punjab government were also present at the airport.

On the other hand, 13 prime suspects involved in killing Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy have been produced before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Monday).

During the proceedings, the court has approved 15-day physical remand of the suspects on the appeal of police officers.

The security personnel have launched a series of raids and so far arrested 131 suspects including 26 prime suspects.