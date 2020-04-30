ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court has dismissed the request to put former Chief Judge Gilgit Rana Shamim’s name in ECL.

The Islamabad High Court while giving verdict on the petition said that the use of contempt of court is not to protect the dignity of the judge but it is for the public interest. The contempt case is between court and contemptor.

The petitioner maintained the stance that if Rana Shamim fled abroad then all proceedings would be futile therefore requested the court to put Rana Shamim’s name on ECL or ask Shamim to surrender his passport.

To which Chief Justice Athar Manullah gave remarks that it is the job of the government and not the court to decide whether the name should be put in ECL or not.