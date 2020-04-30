FBR had challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the appeals of Federal Board of Revenue pertaining to additional wealth tax issued to Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif’s late wife Kalsoom Nawaz.

The court declared that both Shehbaz and Kalsoom had submitted their wealth tax from 1994 to 1998 but the FBR sent notices of the additional wealth tax.

The Supreme Court observed that the demand notice must be issued before the issuance of the additional wealth tax notices and the FBR failed to establish in the court that it had issued the demand notice.

The Sharif family had challenged the FBR notices in the Lahore High Court which declared the board’s notices null and void.

However, the FBR challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court.