Accused involved in Sialkot lynching to be severely punished: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that the accused involved in Sialkot incident will be brought to justice, the beasts that showed barbarism will be severely punished.

Usman Buzdar in his statement said that Islam is a religion of peace and security, evils like extremism, communalism and terrorism have no room in Islam, burning a foreign citizen alive is a heinous act and no one has the right to take law into his own hands.

Usman Buzdar further said that the elements involved in the Sialkot incident have caused immense damage to Pakistan’s image.