LAHORE (Web Desk) - 50th martyrdom anniversary of 1971 war hero, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Monday.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed for his heroic action at Sulemanki Sector in 1971 war.



The DG ISPR said supreme sacrifice of Major Shabbir Sharif reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland.



Born in 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat, Major Shabbir Sharif got commissioned in Frontier Force Regiment of Pak Army in 1964.



During the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Major Shabbir Sharif being a company commander valiantly defended high ground near Sulemanki Headworks against a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks.

He was awarded Pakistan s highest military award-Nishan-e-Haider, for his valour and bravery during the war.

He was also a recipient of Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965.