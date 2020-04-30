ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan and the United States needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Gregory Meeks and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera, in Islamabad on Monday.

Referring to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he particularly underscored that there was an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The prime minister also hoped that ways and means would be found to address the liquidity issue and enable banking channels to help Afghanistan sustain its immediate economic burden and challenges.

Imran Khan warmly welcomed both Congressmen’s visit to Pakistan and hoped that it will not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but will also be instrumental in strengthening ties between Parliaments of the two countries.

PM Khan expressed the hope that more high-level exchanges, at all tiers including the Administration, will take place between both countries reinforcing their ties.

Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationship as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.