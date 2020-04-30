The committee set up by PM Imran Khan will look for strong party candidates

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday formed a high level committee to search for candidates for local govt elections in Punjab and directed the party leadership to enter the polls with full readiness.

The committee set up by PM Imran Khan will look for strong party candidates for mayors and district council chairmen for the upcoming local body elections in Punjab.

The committee comprises of PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Amir Kiyani and Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood Rasheed.

Imran Khan has directed the party to enter the elections with full readiness for the local body elections while the presidents of all the regions could also hold consultations with the committee regarding the local body elections.

The committee will work on strong party candidates for the local body elections.