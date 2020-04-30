Pervaiz Elahi said sovereign institutions are the guarantee of democracy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former national assembly member late Syed Gulzar Sibtain’s elder brother Syed Gulzar Hasnain and his son Syed Suleiman Hasnain have joined Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Quaid (PML-Q) on Sunday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and General Secretary PML-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha met Syed Gulzar Hasnain, elder brother of late MNA Syed Gulzar Sabtin and son Syed Suleiman Hasnain, prominent political figure of Okara and announced to join the party.

Speaking on the occasion Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the decisions of our independent judiciary have always enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the world.

He said sovereign institutions are the guarantee of democracy, adding that economic prosperity is essential for peace and development in a society

"Our judiciary has always announced verdicts on merit and has helped the independent state to thrive and crime in society be eradicated only by providing timely and cheap justice," he said.

Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that the foundation of a successful society can be laid only by following the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that only free and fair elections play an important role in the development of society and the provision of basic rights to the people.