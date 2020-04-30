Misuse of law is responsible for ills of the society: Shahid

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has only been used against politicians.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir conference, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan said that the anti-graft watch dog only managed to get one politician convicted.

He added that misuse of law is responsible for ills of the society.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry advised Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that they should remain neutral and only than Lawyers can contribute.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that the conference addressed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other senior judges is concluding with speech by an absconder.

The minister added that this is nothing but a contempt of judges and judiciary.