Talking to media in Shakargarh on Sunday, he said that internet voting has not yet been recognized worldwide, while the PDM stands firm against unconstitutional measures.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-Q and MQM are providing oxygen to the government and if their leadership does not reconsider their politics, then the political grave of both the parties will be dug with PTI while seats should be allocated for overseas Pakistanis in the parliament.

The PML-N general secretary said that no political party denies the role of overseas, adding that my son studied abroad and moved forward for public representation to serve the country.

“We are in favor representation of Overseas Pakistanis in that Parliament, adding that seats should be allocated for overseas Pakistanis in Parliament,” he said.