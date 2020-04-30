If SCBA remain neutral only than Lawyers can contribute: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday advised Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that they should remain neutral and only than Lawyers can contribute.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that the conference addressed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other senior judges is concluding with speech by an absconder.

The minister added that this is nothing but a contempt of judges and judiciary.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 21, 2021