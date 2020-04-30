On behalf of PTI and the nation I thanks them: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the spirit of MNAs Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who attended the joint sitting of the parliament yesterday despite being seriously ill and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who attended the session despite the death of his brother.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nation he thanks them.

The joint sitting of Parliament had passed a series of bills including the one granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and paving way for the use of EVMs in the general elections.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 18, 2021