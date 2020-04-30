The participants were given comprehensive briefing on overall security situation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for a joint national response to tackle national security challenges.

Addressing the participants of National Security Workshop-23 who visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), he said Pakistan has emerged stronger from the war against terrorism as a resilient nation and now it is our collective responsibility to work wholeheartedly for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

He emphasised that Army was focused on maintaining its operational preparedness and ensuring security of the country against all threats.

The participants were given comprehensive briefing on overall security situation and challenges being faced by Pakistan.

Later, an interactive session was held with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.