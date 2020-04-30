Punjab cabinet committee rejects proposal to close schools in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee constituted to mitigate the effects of smog in the Punjab province especially in Lahore has decided against shutting down schools in case the smog situation gets deteriorated.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Punjab for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tard, DGP DMA Raja Mansoor Ahmed and others. The Standing Committee on Smog rejected the proposal to close the school and decided to impose a one-month ban on Euro 2 Oil in Lahore.

The meeting suggested that schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan should be closed or online classes should be started.

“Suggestions were presented before the meeting to shut down schools in case smog situation worsens,” they said adding that however, the committee decided against it.

The commissioners have been tasked to take action on smog while the standing committee decided to ban Euro-2 oil in Lahore for one month while the cabinet committee also decided to ensure the use of Euro-five oil in Lahore. The commissioner will ensure the supply of Euro Five oil at Lahore petrol pumps.