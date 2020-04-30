Joint opposition to block 'controversial legislation' with full force

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – During the joint sitting of the parliament on Wednesday, the joint opposition vowed to block the passage of the ‘controversial legislation’ with full force.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif held an important consultative meeting with the leaders of the joint opposition. The meeting was held at the opposition chamber in Parliament House.

The meeting was also attended by senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, JUI-F leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif.

Former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and other members of parliament from opposition parties were also present in the meeting.

The joint opposition has formulated a strategy for tomorrow’s joint sitting of the Parliament. Opposition leaders have vowed to use all possible means to block the government’s ‘black legislation’.

The joint opposition meeting has decided to ensure the presence of all their parliamentarians at the upcoming joint sitting of the parliament to unitedly block the legislation about controversial laws.

It was decided at the meeting that the leaders of the joint opposition would ensure the attendance of members of their parties.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the tyrannical government which was causing economic decline and inflation to the people could not survive on ‘black laws’.