PM, other political leaders pray for speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other political leaders have prayed for the speedy recovery of PML-Q president and senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill that PM Imran Khan held a detailed telephonic conversation with Chaudhry Shafi Hussain to inquire after well-being of prominent senior politician and former premier Shujaat Hussain.

He further wrote that PM Imran Khan expressed prayers and best wishes to his family for the speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat.

Earlier, former president and Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz telephoned Chaudhry Salik Hussain and inquired about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz visited the hospital where former prime minister is undergoing treatment and inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Hamza Shahbaz also met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and inquired about the health Ch Shujaat.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked for inquiring after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.