Nation in war against corrupt politicians, their descendants: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said people of Pakistan had waged war to get rid of corrupt politicians, their descendants and pupils forever.

Commenting on a statement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Farrukh said the people pushed the corrupt rulers in wilderness with the power of their votes in general elections of 2018.

Some 220 million Pakistanis are still seeking refuge of their past rulers and their corrupt practices, he added Castigating PDM leadership, he said it had been threatening to launch protest demonstrations from very first day, and kept repeating them till to-date despite passages of several months.

The PDM leadership had mercilessly looted the national exchequer in the past through money laundering and opening fake bank accounts that badly damaged country’s economy.

He said the government was striving hard to minimize the impacts of global inflation to people of Pakistan.

Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s desperation to grab power, he said the PDM chief’s financial sufferings had mounted due to the ‘aid stoppage’ after being ousted from the power for the last three years.

He said that PDM was not a manifestation of the aspirations of the people but guarding the self interests of few selfish and corrupt rulers of yesteryears. Those, who were talking about stopping the fraud, had always come to power through unfair means; so that was why they were not cooperating with the government to initiate electoral reforms to get rid of rigging once for all.

Fazlur Rehman on the one hand sought Bilawal’s cooperation and on the other organized protest demonstrations against Sindh government. People should themselves decide whether it was politics or hypocrisy.

He said it was Fazlur Rehman, who attacked the Election Commission of Pakistan and now he was claiming to respect the institutions.

He vowed that the government would make legislation on electoral reform in all circumstances, to give overseas Pakistanis their legitimate right to vote.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be seen everywhere in the 2023 general elections as well. Due to this panic, these people were hatching new conspiracies every day, the minister added.