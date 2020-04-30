He was informed that 27 new road projects of 1,753 kilometers have been initiated by the government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government is aimed at building better and cost effective road infrastructure to spur economic activities in the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister said extending Sialkkot-Kharian Motorway up to Rawalpindi would be a game changer infrastructure project that would ensure efficient transportation of goods and services in the region.

Earlier Imran Khan was briefed that NHA is not only building more new roads but is also working hard to ensure best quality and cheaper rates.

It is worth-mentioning to note that a 4-lane road is being constructed at a cost of 170 million rupees per Kilometer as compared to 370 million rupees per Kilometer in the previous government s tenure.

Moreover, the recently launched Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is also being built at 100 million rupees per Kilometre cheaper than Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

PM Imran directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to build quality infrastructure at minimum possible cost to save valuable financial resources of the country.